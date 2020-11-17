Maersk Drilling to present Q3 2020 Trading Statement

Maersk Drilling expects to release its Q3 2020 Trading Statement on 20 November 2020 around 08:00 a.m. CET.



A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. CET on the same day. At the call, CEO Jørn Madsen and CFO Jesper Ridder Olsen will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

