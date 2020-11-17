 

Maersk Drilling to present Q3 2020 Trading Statement

Maersk Drilling expects to release its Q3 2020 Trading Statement on 20 November 2020 around 08:00 a.m. CET.

A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. CET on the same day. At the call, CEO Jørn Madsen and CFO Jesper Ridder Olsen will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call can be followed live via webcast here.

The presentation slides for the conference call will be available beforehand here.

A replay of the conference call will be available afterwards on the Investor Relations site.

For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 2328 5733
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 2790 3102
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com


