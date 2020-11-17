 

DGAP-News The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG acquires Clasen Bio and consolidates its food subsidiaries in the new Food Chain GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.11.2020, 15:19  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG acquires Clasen Bio and consolidates its food subsidiaries in the new Food Chain GmbH (news with additional features)

17.11.2020 / 15:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Social Chain AG acquires Clasen Bio and consolidates its food subsidiaries in the new Food Chain GmbH

  • Clasen Bio is an established brand for nuts, snacks and dried fruits
  • Revenue performance of the new Food Chain GmbH: EUR 70m in 2020 / EUR 100m in 2021 / EUR 140m in 2022
  • Social Chain AG lifts revenue forecast for 2020 by 15 percent to EUR 230 million
  • Wanja S. Oberhof: "Food communities and food brands will be a key growth segment for Social Chain AG."

Berlin, 17 November 2020. Expanding into the future market of organic food: Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99) acquires Carl Wilhelm Clasen GmbH with its Clasen Bio brand and LGR Nuss & Trockenfrucht Veredlungs GmbH & Co KG. Clasen Bio, together with the other food brands of Social Chain, will be integrated into the new Food Chain GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Chain AG. Other subsidiaries of Food Chain GmbH are KoRo (57% share), 3Bears (15%) and VYTAL (12.5%). Revenue performance of Food Chain is focused on strong growth: In 2020 revenue is EUR 70 million (pro forma consolidated). An increase to EUR 100 million is expected in 2021. In the 2022 financial year, revenues are expected to increase to around EUR 140 million.

Following the acquisition of Clasen Bio, Social Chain AG is raising its revenue forecast for 2020 by 15 percent to EUR 230 million.

Wanja S. Oberhof, CEO of Social Chain AG: "Food communities and food brands will be a key growth segment for Social Chain AG. With its organic and Demeter products Clasen Bio meets a sustainable consumer trend towards healthy food. With our social media expertise we can provide Clasen Bio with new and efficient marketing and sales opportunities."

Seite 1 von 4
The Social Chain Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Lumaland - sweet living im e-commerce Bereich
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG acquires Clasen Bio and consolidates its food subsidiaries in the new Food Chain GmbH DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG acquires Clasen Bio and consolidates its food subsidiaries in the new Food Chain GmbH (news with additional features) 17.11.2020 / 15:19 The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest: Erster Großauftrag aus dem Ausland
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND STORM THERAPEUTICS NUTZEN INDIGO-PLATTFORM, UM ONKOLOGIE-PROJEKT IN RICHTUNG KLINISCHER ...
Dr. Michael Jaffé - Insolvenzverwalter der Wirecard AG: Investorenprozess für Kerngeschäft erfolgreich abgeschlossen - Banco Santander übernimmt ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces SmartServer(TM) IoT Partner Ecosystem for Edge Solutions in Smart ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: AUDI AG: Eintragung des Übertragungsbeschlusses in das Handelsregister
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac : Europäische Kommission kündigt an, dass sie morgen die Vereinbarung mit CureVac über ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Die Social Chain AG übernimmt Clasen Bio und bündelt ihre Food-Beteiligungen in der neuen Food Chain GmbH (deutsch)
15:19 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Die Social Chain AG übernimmt Clasen Bio und bündelt ihre Food-Beteiligungen in der neuen Food Chain GmbH
13:14 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG übernimmt sämtliche Anteile an der Carl Wilhelm Clasen Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung und erhöht ihre Umsatzprognose für 2020 (deutsch)
13:14 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG acquires all shares of Carl Wilhelm Clasen Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and increases its revenue forecast for 2020
13:14 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG übernimmt sämtliche Anteile an der Carl Wilhelm Clasen Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung und erhöht ihre Umsatzprognose für 2020
13.11.20
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: E-Commerce-Wachstumsmarkt Food: Social Chain erhöht Beteiligung an KoRo auf 57 Prozent (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: E-Commerce-Wachstumsmarkt Food: Social Chain erhöht Beteiligung an KoRo auf 57 Prozent
13.11.20
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Social Chain Community GameByte: Erster Social Publisher im Gaming-Bereich mit eigener E-Commerce-Marke (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Social Chain Community GameByte: Erster Social Publisher im Gaming-Bereich mit eigener E-Commerce-Marke
13.11.20
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Social Chain's GameByte Community: First Social Publisher in the Gaming Sector launches E-commerce Brand

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
42
Lumaland - sweet living im e-commerce Bereich