DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG acquires Clasen Bio and consolidates its food subsidiaries in the new Food Chain GmbH (news with additional features) 17.11.2020 / 15:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Social Chain AG acquires Clasen Bio and consolidates its food subsidiaries in the new Food Chain GmbH

Clasen Bio is an established brand for nuts, snacks and dried fruits

Revenue performance of the new Food Chain GmbH: EUR 70m in 2020 / EUR 100m in 2021 / EUR 140m in 2022

Social Chain AG lifts revenue forecast for 2020 by 15 percent to EUR 230 million

Wanja S. Oberhof: "Food communities and food brands will be a key growth segment for Social Chain AG."

Berlin, 17 November 2020. Expanding into the future market of organic food: Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99) acquires Carl Wilhelm Clasen GmbH with its Clasen Bio brand and LGR Nuss & Trockenfrucht Veredlungs GmbH & Co KG. Clasen Bio, together with the other food brands of Social Chain, will be integrated into the new Food Chain GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Chain AG. Other subsidiaries of Food Chain GmbH are KoRo (57% share), 3Bears (15%) and VYTAL (12.5%). Revenue performance of Food Chain is focused on strong growth: In 2020 revenue is EUR 70 million (pro forma consolidated). An increase to EUR 100 million is expected in 2021. In the 2022 financial year, revenues are expected to increase to around EUR 140 million.

Following the acquisition of Clasen Bio, Social Chain AG is raising its revenue forecast for 2020 by 15 percent to EUR 230 million.

Wanja S. Oberhof, CEO of Social Chain AG: "Food communities and food brands will be a key growth segment for Social Chain AG. With its organic and Demeter products Clasen Bio meets a sustainable consumer trend towards healthy food. With our social media expertise we can provide Clasen Bio with new and efficient marketing and sales opportunities."