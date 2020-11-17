State of New Jersey Demonstrates Financial Transparency with Tyler Technologies’ Data Platform

The COVID-19 Oversight website centralizes information for the public on federal funding data and federally funded contracts to assure New Jerseyans that the state is properly managing coronavirus recovery funds. The website tracks the state’s eligible and planned uses of any funds disbursed by the federal or state government to help New Jersey residents, businesses, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other entities respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the state of New Jersey has successfully launched the New Jersey COVID-19 Oversight website, powered by Tyler’s Socrata data platform. The site provides critical information on the expenditure of federal recovery funds as the state continues to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, it provides a list of the contracts involving the allocation and expenditure of recovery funds and provides information on the various disaster recovery resources available to residents, businesses, and government entities. By improving transparency, the state will also be able to better guard against fraud, waste, and abuse in the expenditure of COVID-19 recovery funding.

“The state of New Jersey is an innovator in using open data to make relevant information easily accessible to their constituents,” said Franklin Williams, president of Tyler’s Data & Insights Division. “With Tyler’s technology supporting the state’s financial transparency, residents and the legislature can easily understand how the state is deploying federal funds to offset the impact of the pandemic.”

Since 2009, Tyler's Socrata solution has enabled government organizations to publish and share data within departments and with the public in open formats with the Socrata Open Data API. Socrata provides easy-to-deploy and FedRAMP-accredited cloud technology to unlock siloed government data and put it at the heart of every government program. Data sharing can help states use the available data to facilitate better internal collaboration, which can assist in their economic recovery plans.

The website was developed with the help of Tyler’s Socrata team, the Governor’s Disaster Recovery Office, the New Jersey Office of Information Technology, and the Office of the State Comptroller.

