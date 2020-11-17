U.S. Department of Defense to Implement 3M Computer-Assisted Coding Technology Worldwide

As the exclusive provider of computer-assisted coding technology to U.S. military treatment facilities, 3M will support DoD interoperability goals, a joint effort with the Department of Veterans Affairs to unify patient records on one system, allowing caregivers to access and share information for improved patient treatment and continuity of care. The contract provides for implementation of 3M 360 Encompass components at an initial operating capability site in the Military Health System (MHS). Additional task orders will direct global deployment of 3M 360 Encompass throughout the entire MHS.

3M Health Information Systems has been awarded a contract by Leidos, prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on the Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization (DHMSM) initiative, for components of the 3M 360 Encompass System platform, 3M’s industry-leading suite of software applications for medical records coding and documentation. The 3M technology will promote improved revenue cycle operations across DoD Military Health System facilities worldwide and help achieve more accurate patient data to support high-quality care for the nation’s 9.6 million active and retired service members and their families.

"In the current health crisis, patient care is even more complex, with accurate coded data essential to measuring performance, influencing patient outcomes and managing resources," said Garri Garrison, division vice president and general manager of 3M Health Information Systems. "For more than 15 years, 3M has partnered with the DoD to provide software products that support healthcare delivery to military personnel and their families. We are committed to helping the DoD meet today’s challenges with the most advanced technology for accurate coding of clinical information."

The 3M 360 Encompass System is used by more than 2,000 U.S. healthcare organizations for computer-assisted coding, CDI workflows, concurrent quality metrics and analytics. Under the agreement with Leidos, the DoD Military Health System will implement 3M 360 Encompass computer-assisted coding technology for coding and reimbursement of facility services at 55 U.S. military hospitals and associated medical clinics worldwide.

3M Health Information Systems is a division of 3M Health Care, part of 3M Company. For more information about the 3M 360 Encompass System, visit www.3m.com/his

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

360 Encompass is a trademark of 3M Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005855/en/