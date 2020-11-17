 

OTR Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 15:15  |  43   |   |   

OTR Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OTRAU) (“OTR Acquisition Corp.” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “OTRAU” beginning November 17, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols “OTRA” and “OTRAW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the SEC on November 17, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York 10174. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OTR Acquisition Corp.

OTR Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While it may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on target businesses with enterprise values of approximately $500 million to $2.5 billion. The Company is sponsored by OTR Acquisition Sponsor LLC, an affiliate of investor and entrepreneur Nicholas J. Singer and Purchase Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

OTR Acquisition (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OTR Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Initial Public Offering OTR Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OTRAU) (“OTR Acquisition Corp.” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity