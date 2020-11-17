Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Title: MARIO-3 phase II study initial data evaluating a novel triplet combination of eganelisib (IPI-549), atezolizumab (atezo), and nab-paclitaxel (nab-pac) as first-line (1L) therapy for locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)

Presenter: Erika Hamilton, M.D., Tennessee Oncology

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 8:00 a.m. CT

Abstract: PS11-32

Poster Session: 11

Title: ARC-2: Efficacy and safety of etrumadenant (AB928) + pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD) ± eganelisib (IPI-549) in participants with metastatic ovarian and triple negative breast cancer

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 8:00 a.m. CT

Abstract: PS12-12

Poster Session: 12

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus AB928 (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

