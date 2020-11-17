 

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) today announced two poster presentations featuring clinical data from ongoing studies evaluating eganelisib in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held virtually, December 8-11, 2020.

Presentation Details:

Title: MARIO-3 phase II study initial data evaluating a novel triplet combination of eganelisib (IPI-549), atezolizumab (atezo), and nab-paclitaxel (nab-pac) as first-line (1L) therapy for locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)
Presenter: Erika Hamilton, M.D., Tennessee Oncology
Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 8:00 a.m. CT
Abstract: PS11-32
Poster Session: 11

Title: ARC-2: Efficacy and safety of etrumadenant (AB928) + pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD) ± eganelisib (IPI-549) in participants with metastatic ovarian and triple negative breast cancer
Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 8:00 a.m. CT
Abstract: PS12-12
Poster Session: 12

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus AB928 (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including those statements regarding plans to participate in presentations at SABCS. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations, including those factors, risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Infinity's annual report and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other filings that Infinity makes with the SEC, available through the Company’s website at www.infi.com. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Infinity does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Opdivo is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane is a registered trademark of Celgene.
Doxil is a registered trademark of Janssen Products.

Disclaimer

