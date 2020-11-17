JetBlue’s Refreshed Mint Experience Takes Premium Travel to New Heights with Thoughtfully Curated Dining and Hospitality, Sleep and Wellness Offerings

The new partners will transition into all Mint flights over the next six weeks, appearing on flights as early as November 18.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the first major refresh of its JetBlue Mint service, the airline’s premium travel experience that disrupted the industry with its category redefining fares and award-winning product. The airline, which made highly curated partners central to the Mint experience, is introducing a completely new lineup for Mint, including Delicious Hospitality Group, Tuft & Needle, Wanderfuel and Master & Dynamic.

When it was introduced in 2014, JetBlue Mint disrupted the domestic “business class” category, making premium travel more accessible for a fraction of the cost that legacy carriers were charging. Now, the refresh of JetBlue’s Mint partnerships sets the stage for the biggest shake-up yet of the premium category when, next year, JetBlue unveils its fully reimagined version of Mint for its London service in 2021.

“JetBlue’s reimagined Mint is turning the journey itself into a destination, offering the comforts of a premium travel experience at a more affordable price point,” said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing, JetBlue. “This onboard refresh allows us to reset that high bar we set in 2014, with the very best in dining and hospitality, comfort and wellness at 35,000 feet. And for those who can’t wait to see what we have in store for our London flights, well let’s just say this is a little teaser for what we have in mind.”

JetBlue’s newest Mint partners will encourage discovery with high quality food, expertly curated premium amenities and purposeful, custom-for-JetBlue products that will make travelers forget they are in the sky.

Dining with Delicious Hospitality Group Takes Flight

JetBlue tapped SoHo-based Delicious Hospitality Group (DHG) – the team behind acclaimed New York City restaurants Charlie Bird, Legacy Records and Pasquale Jones – to bring their inventive culinary style, extraordinary wine and cocktail programs, and tactile dining aesthetics to the skies. Developed in partnership with Chef/Owner Ryan Hardy and Wine Director Grant Reynolds, the new Mint dining experience was created by reimagining elevated hospitality in-flight. It will feature a rotating menu of small plates that customers can choose from, individually inspired by each of DHG’s three restaurants, starting with Charlie Bird. Once onboard, customers will delight in high-quality fare prepared with seasonal ingredients, alongside a selection of international wines and craft cocktails to be shaken on-board. To complete the experience, DHG redesigned plate ware to mimic their New York City table tops and has shared access to their revered music playlists capturing the ambiance synonymous with dining in one of their restaurants.