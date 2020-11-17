AVX and Presidio Components Settle All Outstanding Litigation

FOUNTAIN INN, SC and SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a Kyocera group company, and Presidio Components, Inc. today announced they have settled all outstanding claims between the companies. The two parties have entered into appropriate licenses and agreements and have agreed to dismiss all related litigation. Specific l terms of the agreement remain confidential.

“We are pleased to have reached agreement with Presidio Components and resolved all of our outstanding litigation under terms that allow us to freely work with our customers and allows AVX to focus on building the industry’s leading portfolio of advanced electronic components,” said Johnny Sarvis, CEO of AVX Corporation. “We look forward to continuing to provide value added electronic solutions to solve our customers’ toughest electronic challenges including ultrabroadband capacitors.”