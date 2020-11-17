Stericycle to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference in November

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) will participate in the 2020 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on November 30, 2020, with Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Ritu Narula, Vice President & Treasurer, hosting a virtual fireside chat as well as investor calls.

ABOUT STERICYCLE

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.