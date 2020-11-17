Stericycle to Participate in Nasdaq’s 43rd Virtual Investor Conference in December

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat as well as investor calls at Nasdaq’s 43rd Investor Conference on December 1, 2020.

