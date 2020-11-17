Stericycle to Participate in Nasdaq’s 43rd Virtual Investor Conference in December
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief
Information Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat as well as investor calls at Nasdaq’s 43rd Investor Conference on December 1, 2020.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stericycle Investor Relations 1-847-607-2012
ABOUT STERICYCLE
Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.
