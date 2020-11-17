Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results

Revenue Increases 48%, Gross profit increased 210% to $2.39 million and

Earnings Rise over Same 2019 Period

Generics and Nutraceuticals Lead Expansion in Europe

Robotic Automations Enhance Margins and Reduce Costs

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the company") (OTCQΒ: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, announced today record Third Quarter and Nine-Month results for the period ended September 30, 2020.