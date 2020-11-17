Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results
Revenue Increases 48%, Gross profit increased 210% to $2.39 million and
Earnings Rise over Same 2019 Period
Generics and Nutraceuticals Lead Expansion in Europe
Robotic Automations Enhance Margins and Reduce Costs
CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the company") (OTCQΒ: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, announced today record Third Quarter and Nine-Month results for the period ended September 30, 2020.
- Operating revenue rose 48 percent to $14.35 million from $9.68 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019; for the nine months, revenue increased 40 percent to $39.10 million from
$27.88 million for the prior-year period.
- Gross profit increased 210 percent to $2.39 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020; gross profit increased 213 percent to $5.93 million for the nine months ended September
30,2020, compared to $1.89 million gross profit for the prior-year period. The increase in gross profit is due to market growth of “Sky Premium Life” nutraceutical products.
- The company had net income of $757 thousand, or $0.06 cents fully diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, versus a loss of $1.65 million, or $0.12 cents per
share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $1.65 million, or $0.12 cents per share, compared to a loss of $3.39 million, or
$0.26 cent a share for the same prior-year period.
- The weighted average number of fully diluted shares was 13,263,944 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus 13,225,387 in 2019. The number of fully diluted shares was 13,260,518 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 versus 13,289,843 for the same nine-month period in 2019.
“These excellent results were planned by our management team with a focus on driving organic growth at attractive margins in our business,” said Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Holdings, Inc. “All of our businesses are contributing to our rapid growth and expansion. We have created, developed and marketed a proprietary line of nutraceuticals, and this line of products will increase to 71 total by year-end. We have also significantly increased our distribution and sale of generic pharmaceuticals throughout Europe, with an increase in the number of distribution rights we hold to 47.”
