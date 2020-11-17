 

Booming Construction Sector to Bring Expansive Growth Prospects across Global Flooring Market between 2019 and 2027 TMR

· The rapidly changing lifestyle of the consumers across the globe and the escalating popularity of the renovation and remodeling activities are stated to bring extensive growth prospects for the flooring market

· Flooring market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6.5 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humungous developments have taken place in terms of the home décor sector. The preferences of consumers have changed drastically over the years and the increasing purchasing power parity has led individuals to renovate their homes consistently. Based on this aspect, the global flooring market is expected to invite good growth prospects during the assessment period of 2019-2027.

Floor covering is a term used for describing any layer of finish material applied over a floor structure to offer permanent covering. Some of the most commonly used flooring materials are carpets and rugs, laminates, vinyl sheets and tiles, ceramic tiles, wood, rubber, and natural stone.

Furthermore, the changing regulations across the construction sector and the large-scale development of infrastructure projects around the world may invite tremendous growth prospects for the flooring market. The latest trends and developments in the construction sector may add extra stars of growth to the flooring market. In addition, the rapid urbanization rate is inviting immense advancements through the flooring market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) after a thorough and detailed study on all the aspects related to the flooring market prognosticate that the global flooring market will expand at a robust CAGR of more than 6.5 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global flooring market was valued at US$ 274 bn in 2018 and is predicted to reach US$ 473 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The popularity of incessant spending on the interior and styling of a home has increased rapidly over the years. This aspect may invite tremendous growth prospects for the flooring market. The emergence of sustainable and smart infrastructure across various regions may invite magnanimous growth opportunities.

