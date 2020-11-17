American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

American Express (NYSE: AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. (ET). Mr. Squeri will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.