 

CarePlus Health Plans Sends At-home Screening Kits to Members During COVID-19

In an effort to increase access to important preventive healthcare screenings, CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., Florida’s largest* Medicare Advantage plan rated 5 out of 5 stars for 2021, is mailing in-home preventive screening kits to eligible members. CarePlus, a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), serves more than 166,000* Medicare Advantage members across Florida.

The three in-home tests being mailed to CarePlus Medicare Advantage members focus on screening for colorectal cancer and on diabetic condition management (HbA1c blood sugar test and kidney screening). All CarePlus Medicare Advantage members who have a clinical opportunity for these screenings will automatically receive them in the mail.

After receiving the screening kits at no cost to them, members may complete the tests in the comfort of their homes and mail them back in a pre-paid envelope. The results are sent to members and their primary care physicians in case a follow up is needed.

“As Florida remains in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that many of our members may still be wary of leaving home to complete important routine health screenings,” said CarePlus Vice President of Health Services Dr. Madeleine Rodriguez. “Yet, these tests are a vital way to help diagnose colon cancer earlier and prevent complications related to diabetes which, in turn, help improve health outcomes for our members.”

Dr. Rodriguez assured that, while it is a relatively simple process where members complete the tests at home and mail them back for test results, CarePlus will have phone support readily available to assist members.

In addition to mailing these in-home screening kits, during COVID-19 CarePlus continues to take actions to support care for its members, including:

  • Proactive outreach to support members’ social needs. Since March, CarePlus has been reaching out to our managed members in our medical plans to help identify and address social needs.
  • Encouraging members to get their flu shots early this year.
  • Mailing care kits containing two protective face masks to support members’ visits to healthcare providers.
  • CarePlus is waiving Medicare Advantage members' out-of-pocket costs for outpatient behavioral health, on an outpatient, non-facility basis, and telehealth** visits through the end of 2020.

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. We provide affordable, reliable healthcare and prescription drug coverage that helps our members maintain and improve their health so they can enjoy happy, active, and independent lives.

CarePlus offers Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans with comprehensive benefits designed to meet a variety of needs. We partner with and support our physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and other healthcare providers who we trust to take good care of our community. Through our partnership with the ACCESS Florida Department of Children and Families, CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Social Services department assists members to apply for public assistance through a variety of state and federal programs. This assistance and guidance is completely voluntary and offered at no additional cost.

CarePlus has supported Florida residents with their Medicare options for over 20 years. Based in Florida, with corporate offices in Miami and Tampa, we serve 166,000* members across South and North Florida, the Tampa, Orlando and Daytona areas, and the Space Coast.

For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

*According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, October 2020.

** Telehealth benefit may not be offered by all in-network plan providers. Members can check directly with their provider about the availability of telehealth services.

CarePlus is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePlus depends on contract renewal.

H1019_SMPressRelMbrInHomeKits2020_M

