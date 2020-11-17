 

LEVL Unveils Privacy-Friendly Device Identification

AI-Driven Platform Eliminates Issues Resulting from MAC Address Randomization

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVL Technologies, Inc. today announced a solution that redefines device identity management in Wi-Fi networks with a privacy-friendly alternative to the MAC address. The patented LEVL-ID technology takes a full-stack approach to wireless device identification, using data from all seven layers of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) stack (including the physical layer) to create a unique, reliable identifier for every device. Addressing consumer privacy, the new technology is future proof for wireless networks in Internet Service Provider (ISP), hospitality, enterprise, and public sector segments.

With the increased push for more consumer privacy from device and operating system (OS) manufacturers, many device makers are limiting the use of identifiers such as the MAC address. LEVL-ID allows the Wi-Fi network to accurately identify a device, without accessing or compromising user information. This allows consumer-facing services that rely on the unique device ID to still function, including secure log-in, tailored content, parental control, network optimization, and more. By taking a full-stack identifier approach, LEVL-ID leverages information from the physical layer of communication through several powerful and sophisticated techniques. Physical layer analysis, which is unique to LEVL, ensures higher identification accuracy. Also, it is not affected by other layers and thus, future proofs this approach. The technology is passive and part of the network, requiring nothing on the user device.

"Given the evolving security/privacy landscape, the industry seeks device identification solutions that provide user privacy with flexibility, convenience, and security," said Rohit Mehra, Vice President of Network Infrastructure, IDC. "It is incumbent upon companies like LEVL to focus their innovation on consumer privacy while enabling secure device identification. We look forward to seeing increased adoption of technologies like LEVL's."

LEVL-ID has been tested throughout 2020 in Wi-Fi networks by major ISPs, with tens of thousands of failure-free connections. The solution can be used across multiple use cases and network environments including the home, enterprise, hospitality, and public Wi-Fi.

"The LEVL Technologies team supports major device suppliers in their drive to stronger consumer privacy, specifically on wireless networks," said Dr. Daniel Zahavi, Co-Founder and CEO, LEVL Technologies. "LEVL-ID answers the need for personalization while respecting user privacy, addressing both consumer and network provider concerns. We intend to lead the wireless security market and look forward to accelerating the adoption of this exciting new technology."

About LEVL Technologies, Inc.

LEVL Technologies redefines device identity and intelligence for ISPs and network operators. It supports strong consumer privacy and all the benefits of a unique device ID. LEVL is unique in leveraging all layers of the network, including the physical layer, to provide higher accuracy and more device information. LEVL is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. with engineering offices in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, see https://levl.tech.

LEVL-ID is a trademark of LEVL Technologies, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

