 

Bram Goorden joins SOPHiA GENETICS as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of North America

Boston and Lausanne, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - SOPHiA GENETICS, leader in
Data-Driven Medicine, announced today that Bram Goorden joined its Executive
team, holding the dual role of Chief Commercial Officer and Head of North
America. Goorden comes to SOPHiA from Foundation Medicine Inc. (Cambridge, MA)
where he held the role of VP of International Business and Partnering, in charge
of expanding the company's global footprint.

"Bram is an amazing addition to our leadership team as he is well-versed in
building top performing teams and developing lasting commercial relationships
with healthcare stakeholders that are of immense benefit to all involved. He
will be a great driver of our US and Global expansion plans moving forward as he
champions the future of Data-Driven Medicine in both the Clinical and BioPharma
Business Units," affirmed founder and CEO Jurgi Camblong.

Bram Goorden, a Belgian national, is an accomplished commercial executive with
20 years of experience in life sciences. Before FMI, he was General Manager,
Head of Therapeutics with Prometheus Labs (San Diego, CA), a Nestle Health
Science company. Earlier in his career, Goorden held global revenue driving
roles of increasing responsibility with Eli Lilly and UCB Pharma. He originally
began his career as a management consultant at Accenture where he worked with
clients in biotech, utilities and petrochemicals.

"I am thrilled to join the SOPHiA team. Our universal Platform is democratizing
Data-Driven Medicine in an unparalleled fashion. Together, we enable healthcare
providers to fully utilize the power of decentralized genomic and multimodal
data in their efforts to improve patient outcomes. It's a privilege to help grow
access to our solution for both clinicians and biopharma partners in my role as
Chief Commercial Officer," said Bram Goorden.

Goorden is now based from the company's US headquarters in Boston. As part of
the closing of a recent successful $110 Million oversubscribed funding round,
SOPHiA GENETICS has plans to nearly triple their workforce in the United States
(https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2020/10/01/genomics-testing-firm-to-tri
ple-boston-hq.html) .

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to
improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of
new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the
universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and
confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding
community of over 1'000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing,
fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT
Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies".

More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM (https://www.sophiagenetics.com/) , follow
@SOPHiAGENETICS (https://twitter.com/SOPHiAGENETICS) on Twitter.


Media contact
Sophie Reymond
PR & Communications Manager
sreymond@sophiagenetics.com
Tel: +41 79 784 63 76

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336533/SOPHiA_GENETICS_CCO.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114431/4765958
OTS: Sophia Genetics


Bram Goorden joins SOPHiA GENETICS as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of North America SOPHiA GENETICS, leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today that Bram Goorden joined its Executive team, holding the dual role of Chief Commercial Officer and Head of North America. Goorden comes to SOPHiA from Foundation Medicine Inc. …

