Bram Goorden joins SOPHiA GENETICS as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of North America

Boston and Lausanne, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - SOPHiA GENETICS, leader in

Data-Driven Medicine, announced today that Bram Goorden joined its Executive

team, holding the dual role of Chief Commercial Officer and Head of North

America. Goorden comes to SOPHiA from Foundation Medicine Inc. (Cambridge, MA)

where he held the role of VP of International Business and Partnering, in charge

of expanding the company's global footprint.



"Bram is an amazing addition to our leadership team as he is well-versed in

building top performing teams and developing lasting commercial relationships

with healthcare stakeholders that are of immense benefit to all involved. He

will be a great driver of our US and Global expansion plans moving forward as he

champions the future of Data-Driven Medicine in both the Clinical and BioPharma

Business Units," affirmed founder and CEO Jurgi Camblong.







20 years of experience in life sciences. Before FMI, he was General Manager,

Head of Therapeutics with Prometheus Labs (San Diego, CA), a Nestle Health

Science company. Earlier in his career, Goorden held global revenue driving

roles of increasing responsibility with Eli Lilly and UCB Pharma. He originally

began his career as a management consultant at Accenture where he worked with

clients in biotech, utilities and petrochemicals.



"I am thrilled to join the SOPHiA team. Our universal Platform is democratizing

Data-Driven Medicine in an unparalleled fashion. Together, we enable healthcare

providers to fully utilize the power of decentralized genomic and multimodal

data in their efforts to improve patient outcomes. It's a privilege to help grow

access to our solution for both clinicians and biopharma partners in my role as

Chief Commercial Officer," said Bram Goorden.



Goorden is now based from the company's US headquarters in Boston. As part of

the closing of a recent successful $110 Million oversubscribed funding round,

SOPHiA GENETICS has plans to nearly triple their workforce in the United States

(https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2020/10/01/genomics-testing-firm-to-tri

ple-boston-hq.html) .



About SOPHiA GENETICS



SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to

improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of

new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the

universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and

confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding

community of over 1'000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing,

fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT

Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies".



More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM (https://www.sophiagenetics.com/) , follow

@SOPHiAGENETICS (https://twitter.com/SOPHiAGENETICS) on Twitter.





Media contact

Sophie Reymond

PR & Communications Manager

sreymond@sophiagenetics.com

Tel: +41 79 784 63 76



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336533/SOPHiA_GENETICS_CCO.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114431/4765958

OTS: Sophia Genetics





Bram Goorden, a Belgian national, is an accomplished commercial executive with20 years of experience in life sciences. Before FMI, he was General Manager,Head of Therapeutics with Prometheus Labs (San Diego, CA), a Nestle HealthScience company. Earlier in his career, Goorden held global revenue drivingroles of increasing responsibility with Eli Lilly and UCB Pharma. He originallybegan his career as a management consultant at Accenture where he worked withclients in biotech, utilities and petrochemicals."I am thrilled to join the SOPHiA team. Our universal Platform is democratizingData-Driven Medicine in an unparalleled fashion. Together, we enable healthcareproviders to fully utilize the power of decentralized genomic and multimodaldata in their efforts to improve patient outcomes. It's a privilege to help growaccess to our solution for both clinicians and biopharma partners in my role asChief Commercial Officer," said Bram Goorden.Goorden is now based from the company's US headquarters in Boston. As part ofthe closing of a recent successful $110 Million oversubscribed funding round,SOPHiA GENETICS has plans to nearly triple their workforce in the United States(https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2020/10/01/genomics-testing-firm-to-triple-boston-hq.html) .About SOPHiA GENETICSSOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine toimprove health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power ofnew-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, theuniversal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision andconfidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expandingcommunity of over 1'000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing,fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MITTechnology Review's "50 Smartest Companies".More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM (https://www.sophiagenetics.com/) , follow@SOPHiAGENETICS (https://twitter.com/SOPHiAGENETICS) on Twitter.Media contactSophie ReymondPR & Communications Managersreymond@sophiagenetics.comTel: +41 79 784 63 76Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336533/SOPHiA_GENETICS_CCO.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114431/4765958OTS: Sophia Genetics