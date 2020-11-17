 

Lucara to Hold a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on November 23, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 16:00  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Eira Thomas, President and CEO, will be presenting at a Virtual Town Hall meeting for investors, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:00am PST / 5:00pm GMT / 6:00 pm CET. View PDF version.

The Company published its third quarter 2020 results on November 10 (link to press release), and  announced another historic recovery of an unbroken 998 carat high white diamond, one the world's largest diamonds ever recovered and the second +500 carat diamond to be recovered from Karowe this year (link to press release).  Earlier this month, Lucara announced its second collaboration agreement with Louis Vuitton and HB Antwerp, for the purposes of planning, cutting and polishing, the exceptional 549 carat white gem diamond, "Sethunya", into high value polished diamonds made exclusively available to Louis Vuitton (link to press release).

Register for the live Lucara Town Hall event here: Link. A copy of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website: https://lucaradiamond.com. 

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA
Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.  The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 17, 2020.

Lucara to Hold a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on November 23, 2020 (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336676/Lucara_Diamond_Corp__Lucara_to_Hold_a_Virtual_Town_Hall_Meeting.pdf

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lucara to Hold a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on November 23, 2020 VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Eira Thomas, President and CEO, will be presenting at a Virtual Town Hall meeting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Elsevier and US-UK Fulbright Commission recognize seven talented Early Career Researchers in the UK
New International Airport Will Boost Tourism in Dominica, Says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
IRRAS Awarded Breakthrough Technology Purchasing Agreement with Premier for Hummingbird ICP ...
Customer Self-service Software Market Size Worth $32.19 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Second-Life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow with Massive CAGR Through 2030: P&S Intelligence
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods