 

American Girl to Auction Off Three One-of-a-Kind Collector Dolls Made With Thousands of Swarovski Crystals

American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), today announced it has again teamed up with Swarovski crystals to create three stunning one-of-a-kind collector dolls just in time for the holidays. The gorgeous gowns and complementary accessories took Swarovski couturiers over 330 hours to design and hand embellish more than 5,000 Swarovski crystals and crystal beads in 24 colors. The American Girl Collector dolls will be auctioned off starting today through November 25, 2020, at Americangirl.com/auction. Receiving 100% of the auction net proceeds is First Responders Children’s Foundation Toy Express program, designed to spread joy to children of first responders across America during the 2020 holiday season. The bidding for each American Girl Collector doll starts at $5,000.

American Girl teamed up with Swarovski crystals to create three one-of-a-kind collector dolls. The dolls are up for auction starting today through November 25 on americangirl.com, with 100% of net proceeds to benefit First Responders Children's Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition, Mattel and American Girl are donating more than $1,000,000 in retail value of toys to the foundation’s Toy Express program, including American Girl’s renowned 18” dolls and other popular Mattel products from Hot Wheels, Barbie and Mega Bloks. The toys will be distributed to thousands of first responder families nationwide through the end of the year.

“As the holidays approach, we know it’s more important than ever to show our gratitude to our country’s dedicated First Responders who have contributed and sacrificed so much to help our friends, families, and communities this year,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “We’re pleased to donate the proceeds of these three exquisite one-of-a-kind 2020 collector dolls, plus thousands of Mattel toys, to First Responders Children’s Foundation to say thank you to these hard-working frontline heroes and bring some much-needed holiday sparkle to their children and families.”

