Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to Explore 5G-Enabled Solutions Across a Number of Industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL

Innovators to test how 5G can enhance connected healthcare and technology, autonomous mobility, smart communities, health and wellness, education, retail and sports

Part of Verizon Business’ broader strategy to partner with customers, startups, universities , large enterprises and the public sector to explore how 5G can disrupt and transform nearly every industry

5G trial already underway at Lake Nona involves testing Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) technology with Beep's autonomous shuttles

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local startups, universities, large enterprises and the public sector will soon be able to develop and test 5G-enabled solutions at Verizon Business’ new 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a “living lab” smart community located in Orlando, FL. The new Innovation Hub will provide an opportunity to test 5G use cases for connected healthcare, autonomous mobility, smart communities, education, retail and others. Created by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is home to thousands of residents (known as “citizen scientists”), students, visitors, national headquarters and leading healthcare facilities and is focused on providing an ideal landscape to create new and innovative experiences across a multitude of industries.

With Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network on site, innovators will be able to test how Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband’s super-fast speeds, ultra-high bandwidth and ultra-low latency can enhance applications for industries prevalent in Lake Nona such as connected healthcare and technology, autonomous mobility, smart communities, health and wellness, education, retail and sports.

One of the 5G trials already underway at Lake Nona involves testing Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) technology with Beep, an Autonomous Mobility-as-a-Service provider. The initial pilot will examine how C-V2X can improve the safety of Beep's autonomous shuttles, which currently operate on several routes throughout the community. The C-V2X pilot involves Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband networks, Multi-Access Edge Compute (MEC), Real Time Kinematics (RTK), and Computer Vision.