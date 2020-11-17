And International Publishers N.V Convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 December 2020

Due to an unfortunate formality issue in the convocation for 10 December 2020 EGSM and an extension of its agenda, we are calling for a new EGSM on 29 December 2020. As a result, the 10 December 2020 EGSM will not take place.

AND International Publishers N.V. (AND) invites shareholders to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on Tuesday 29 December 2020 at 10:00 hours CET. The meeting will be held in Rotterdam.

The on-going coronavirus pandemic requires precautionary measures. As such and in order to comply with Dutch government health directives and protect the health and safety of all participants to this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, AND urges all shareholders not to attend the meeting in person but via a live webinar and provide their voting instructions via internet prior to the meeting.. Instructions on how to attend are outlined below.

In addition, AND requests its shareholders to provide their voting instructions ahead of the meeting, using the voting instruction form. Voting instructions need to be submitted no later than 22 December 2020, at 5 p.m. CET (in accordance with the usual procedures described in the convocation notice).

The following agenda items are scheduled for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 December 2020:

Opening of the meeting by the Chairman of the Board Announcements The Supervisory Board and Management Board jointly propose to change of the name of the company into GeoJunxion N.V.

Presentation regarding the reasons for the name change and introducing the new name and logo (discussion item) Proposal to amend article 1.1. of the Articles of Association to: “The company is named: GeoJunxion N.V.“ (voting item)

The Supervisory Board and Management Board jointly propose to amend the financial year of the company in such a way that the financial year will run from the first day of July up to and including the thirtieth day of June of the following year. As a consequence of this amendment, the current financial year which started on the first day of January 2020 will run up to and including the thirtieth day of June 2021.

Presentation regarding the background for the change of the accounting year. (discussion item)

Proposal to amend Article 28.1. to: “The financial year of the company will run from the first day of July up to and including the thirtieth day of June of the following year.” (voting item) Additional changes to the Articles of Association jointly proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board: Proposal to amend Article 1.2 of the Articles of Association to: “The company has its corporate seat in Capelle aan den Ijssel.” (voting item) Proposal amend Article 24.1. to: “General meetings of shareholders shall be held in Rotterdam, Capelle aan den IJssel, Amsterdam or Haarlemmermeer (Schiphol Airport).” (voting item) Proposal to authorize each member of the Management Board and Supervisory Board as well as each employee of AKD N.V. to execute the deed of amendment of the Articles of Association (implementing the proposed amendments referred to above in agenda items 3, 4 and 5) and to do all and everything the authorized person might deem useful or necessary with regard to the foregoing. (voting item)

Review and approval of the minutes of the General Shareholders Meeting (GSM) of 19 May 2020 and confirmation and ratification of all decisions taken in this meeting: Review of the minutes of the General Shareholders Meeting of 19 May 2020 (discussion Item) Proposal to approve the minutes of the GSM of 19 May 2020 and to confirm and ratify all decisions taken in this meeting (voting item) Any other business Closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;