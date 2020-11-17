 

OPPO showcases three concept products at INNO DAY 2020 as its imagination of an integrated future

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 16:24  |  74   |   |   

·  OPPO puts forward "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" and unveils 3+N+X technology development strategy

·  OPPO X 2021 – a rollable concept handset, OPPO AR Glass 2021 and OPPO CybeReal AR application debut to the public, unlocking the future of human-tech interaction

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OPPO INNO DAY 2020 themed "Leap into the Future" was held in Shenzhen. Against the backdrop of the Internet of Experience, OPPO put forward "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" and "virtuous innovation", unveiling for the first time the "3+N+X" technology development strategy. At the event, OPPO also debuted the OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset, OPPO AR Glass 2021 and OPPO CybeReal AR application.

OPPO X 2021

With "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" in mind, OPPO Affirms 3+N+X Technology Development Strategy 

At OPPO INNO DAY 2020, Tony Chen, OPPO Founder and CEO, pointed out that OPPO is determined to pursue virtuous innovation and create more great products through its 3+N+X technology development strategy. OPPO believes in "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" that the purpose of corporate innovation should be people.

Tony Chen said, "OPPO uses technology to empower people to capture the beauty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life. Accordingly, we decide to set forth the 3+N+X technology development strategy for OPPO's long-term development."

The "3" refers to the three underlying technologies, namely hardware, software and services technologies, which help OPPO to bring an integrated smart life to users worldwide. "N", represents a number of OPPO's essential capabilities, including AI, security and privacy, multimedia, and interconnectivity. Lastly, "X", refers to the leading-edge and differentiated technologies and strategic resources such as the flash charge technology that foster innovation and greatly improve user experience.

"It's important to build technical capabilities, but it's even more important to innovatively integrate them. OPPO believes we should bring the benefits to users, and leave all the complexity to us," said Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute, in his keynote speech.

Announcing Three Concept Products, OPPO Defines Future Technological Exploration

During the event, OPPO also introduced three concept products, which demonstrated all-new possibilities of human-tech interaction and exploration of future technology.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OPPO showcases three concept products at INNO DAY 2020 as its imagination of an integrated future ·  OPPO puts forward "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" and unveils 3+N+X technology development strategy ·  OPPO X 2021 – a rollable concept handset, OPPO AR Glass 2021 and OPPO CybeReal AR application debut to the public, unlocking …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Elsevier and US-UK Fulbright Commission recognize seven talented Early Career Researchers in the UK
New International Airport Will Boost Tourism in Dominica, Says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
IRRAS Awarded Breakthrough Technology Purchasing Agreement with Premier for Hummingbird ICP ...
Customer Self-service Software Market Size Worth $32.19 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Second-Life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow with Massive CAGR Through 2030: P&S Intelligence
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods