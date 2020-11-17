OPPO showcases three concept products at INNO DAY 2020 as its imagination of an integrated future

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OPPO INNO DAY 2020 themed "Leap into the Future" was held in Shenzhen. Against the backdrop of the Internet of Experience, OPPO put forward "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" and "virtuous innovation", unveiling for the first time the "3+N+X" technology development strategy. At the event, OPPO also debuted the OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset, OPPO AR Glass 2021 and OPPO CybeReal AR application.

With "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" in mind, OPPO Affirms 3+N+X Technology Development Strategy

At OPPO INNO DAY 2020, Tony Chen, OPPO Founder and CEO, pointed out that OPPO is determined to pursue virtuous innovation and create more great products through its 3+N+X technology development strategy. OPPO believes in "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" that the purpose of corporate innovation should be people.

Tony Chen said, "OPPO uses technology to empower people to capture the beauty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life. Accordingly, we decide to set forth the 3+N+X technology development strategy for OPPO's long-term development."

The "3" refers to the three underlying technologies, namely hardware, software and services technologies, which help OPPO to bring an integrated smart life to users worldwide. "N", represents a number of OPPO's essential capabilities, including AI, security and privacy, multimedia, and interconnectivity. Lastly, "X", refers to the leading-edge and differentiated technologies and strategic resources such as the flash charge technology that foster innovation and greatly improve user experience.

"It's important to build technical capabilities, but it's even more important to innovatively integrate them. OPPO believes we should bring the benefits to users, and leave all the complexity to us," said Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute, in his keynote speech.

Announcing Three Concept Products, OPPO Defines Future Technological Exploration

During the event, OPPO also introduced three concept products, which demonstrated all-new possibilities of human-tech interaction and exploration of future technology.