OptimizeRx and Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences Tackle Industry’s Top Challenges in Design Thinking Event, Innovate4Outcomes
Event Brings Providers and Life Sciences Leaders Together to Collaborate on Solutions for Better Patient Outcomes
ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has partnered with information services provider, Fierce Life Sciences, to develop a collaborative, design thinking event to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing healthcare.
The event will bring together some of the industry’s most prominent thought leaders to innovate solutions for new and traditional healthcare challenges.
The onset of COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020 forced everyone to adapt to a rapid expansion of digital healthcare options and the new widespread challenge of delayed treatments. With this event, OptimizeRx, in partnership with Fierce Life Sciences, offers a unique opportunity for participants to collaborate with thought leaders and brainstorm solutions to the following challenges:
- As face-to-face interactions remain off the table until at least the middle of 2021, what more can be done to virtually support providers in delivering appropriate care?
- What role can clinicians play in directing digital strategies that encourage patients to follow recommended courses of treatment and achieve positive outcomes?
- Patient support programs are largely unadopted, but providers report that they can successfully promote patient outcomes. What can be done to further empower patients to utilize support programs?
- Social media can have a huge impact on patients. How can social media and other channels be harnessed to shape authentic engagement experiences for patients and improve health outcomes?
“As we continue to navigate the lasting impact of COVID-19 on our healthcare infrastructure, we believe it is essential that we continually collaborate and partner with leading experts in life sciences and care delivery,” commented Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer at OptimizeRx. “These partnerships and collaborations help ensure that we are not only supporting but cultivating innovation. We are thrilled to bring together these excellent thought leaders for this event, where we can collaborate on actionable solutions that address the real-world problems faced today by providers and patients.”
