OptimizeRx and Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences Tackle Industry’s Top Challenges in Design Thinking Event, Innovate4Outcomes

Event Brings Providers and Life Sciences Leaders Together to Collaborate on Solutions for Better Patient Outcomes

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has partnered with information services provider, Fierce Life Sciences, to develop a collaborative, design thinking event to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing healthcare.

The event will bring together some of the industry’s most prominent thought leaders to innovate solutions for new and traditional healthcare challenges.