NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 17.11.2020, 16:30 | 61 | 0 |
NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17 November 2020 at 17:30
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA
|Position:
|Closely associated person
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|Name:
|NIEMI, MIKA
|Position:
|Member of the board
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|D1859
|Issuer
|Name:
|NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
|LEI:
|743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-11-12
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|157.00
|Unit price:
|6.56 Euro
|Volume:
|2.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|250.00
|Unit price:
|6.56 Euro
|Volume:
|600.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|500.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|893.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|100.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|15.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|25.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|250.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|60.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|200.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|2.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|286.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|500.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|106.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|150.00
|Unit price:
|6.56 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|4096.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.50816 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-11-12
|Venue:
|BATE
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|1000.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|1000.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.50 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-11-12
|Venue:
|CHIX
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|1000.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Volume:
|107.00
|Unit price:
|6.50 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|1107.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.50 Euro
In total the disposals reported above are 6,203 shares.
