 

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17 November 2020 at 17:30

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA  
Position: Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: NIEMI, MIKA
Position: Member of the board
 
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: D1859
     
Issuer
Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-11-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 157.00
Unit price: 6.56 Euro
Volume: 2.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 250.00
Unit price: 6.56 Euro
Volume: 600.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 500.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 893.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 100.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 15.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 25.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 250.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 60.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 200.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 2.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 286.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 500.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 106.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 150.00
Unit price: 6.56 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 4096.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.50816 Euro
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-11-12
Venue: BATE
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 1000.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 1000.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.50 Euro
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-11-12
Venue: CHIX
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 1000.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
Volume: 107.00
Unit price: 6.50 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 1107.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.50 Euro

In total the disposals reported above are 6,203 shares.

