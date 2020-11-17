 

GTX Corp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update

GTX reports a profitable Third Quarter

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“the Company”), a pioneer in the fields of: health & safety, wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, today announced financial results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided the following corporate summary:

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Showed Net Profit.
  • Overall Revenue increased 7% over 2019 comparable period.
  • Product Sales increased 54% over 2019 comparable period.
  • Cash on Hand increased 198% over 2019 comparable period.
  • Net Loss decreased 101% from 2019 comparable period.
  • Current Debt & Liabilities reduced by $595K over 2019 comparable period.
  • Did not take on any new debt.

Nine Month Financial Highlights

  • GTX showed a net profit for Q1, Q2 and Q3 of 2020.
  • Product Sales increased 151% over 2019 comparable period.
  • Total Operating Expenses decreased 24% from 2019:
     
    • Wages & Benefits decreased 7% over 2019 comparable period.
    • Professional Fees decreased 48% from 2019 comparable period.
    • G&A decreased 30% from 2019 comparable period.
  • Loss from Operations decreased 631% from 2019 comparable period.
  • Other Income/(Expense) decreased 177% from 2019 comparable period
  • Net Loss decreased 108% from 2019 comparable period.

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights and Developments

  • Broadened product offerings in the medical health and safety sectors.
  • Strong product sales, despite COVID-19.
  • Development progress on 4G SmartSole modules.
  • Issued a new patent.
  • Started a new NFC contactless supply chain pilot.
  • Expanded our “Made in America” product lines.

Management commentary: Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

In these unprecedented times we want to first and foremost extend our appreciation and gratitude to everyone that contributed to our third quarter of profitability in 2020. Your health, safety and prosperity are paramount to us, so please stay safe and positive, and together we will get through this pandemic stronger and better. We are GTX and we are With You!

For the third quarter 2020, we saw a 7% increase in revenues and showed a net profit of slightly over $33k. By expanding our Health & Safety business we maintained our cash flow, broadened the visibility of our brand in the market, garnered a lot of new customers, and supported the national effort to keep people safe by providing high quality, FDA approved and many “Made in the U.S.A.” medical protective supplies. This expanded visibility in the wearable technology GPS tracking space is paying off as we are starting to see cross selling across all our product lines. Additionally, we have seen a noticeable increase in inquiries from our distributors for wearable technology, monitoring, and tracking solutions, which is the cornerstone of our business.

