 

Ascend introduces HiDura long-chain polyamides

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 16:37  |  45   |   |   

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has launched several new grades of its HiDura long-chain polyamides for engineered plastics, monofilaments and cable ties. HiDura polyamide 610 and 612 are designed to provide exceptional dimensional stability and long life with enhanced resistance to chemicals, impact and abrasion.

Ascend's HiDura long-chain polyamides are designed to be durable against extreme conditions and uses.

Ascend, the largest fully integrated producer of PA66 resin, has developed multiple new grades of HiDura PA610 and 612 for use in automotive fuel system and brake line applications, cable ties for solar power systems, battery seals and monofilaments for brush bristles.

"Customers choose Ascend because they can rely on our materials' performance in some of their most challenging applications," said Kaan Gunes, HiDura business manager. "We developed HiDura to endure in extreme conditions and uses. Whether used in a connector for solar panels or as brush bristles, our customers can count on HiDura LCPAs to perform well over the life of the application."

"Our customers are responding to broader shifts in the market and their products' reliability is a key differentiator," said Isaac Khalil, senior vice president of Ascend's polyamide business. "We support our customers' growth plans with high-performance materials and the application development, processing and technical expertise to get the most out of those materials."

Information about HiDura, including application profiles and technical data sheets, can be found at https://www.ascendmaterials.com/hidura.

About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Find out more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Alison Jahn at +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336663/Ascend_Performance_Materials_HiDura.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascend introduces HiDura long-chain polyamides HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Performance Materials has launched several new grades of its HiDura long-chain polyamides for engineered plastics, monofilaments and cable ties. HiDura polyamide 610 and 612 are designed to provide …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Elsevier and US-UK Fulbright Commission recognize seven talented Early Career Researchers in the UK
New International Airport Will Boost Tourism in Dominica, Says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
IRRAS Awarded Breakthrough Technology Purchasing Agreement with Premier for Hummingbird ICP ...
Customer Self-service Software Market Size Worth $32.19 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Second-Life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow with Massive CAGR Through 2030: P&S Intelligence
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods