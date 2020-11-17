Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yalla Group Limited – YALA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) resulting from allegations that Yalla may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On or around September 30, 2020, Yalla conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 18.6 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) priced at $7.50 per ADS. Then, on November 9, 2020, post-market, Yalla issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Among other results, Yalla reported GAAP EPS of -$0.43, and costs and expenses of “$US64.7 million . . . compared with US$8.6 million in the same period last year.” Yalla stated that “[t]he increase was primarily due to the recognition of share-based compensation of US$46.5 million upon our listing on the New York Stock Exchange on September 30, 2020. We granted a substantial amount of share options before the IPO but did not recognize any share-based compensation in prior periods because the exercisability of the options granted was conditional upon the completion of our IPO. Upon our listing on the NYSE, we immediately recognized a substantial amount of share-based compensation expenses associated with all outstanding options that were vested as of September 30, 2020.”