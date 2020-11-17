GetHealthKarma.com Now Launched by MediXall Group

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a consumer-focused digital health company, today announced the launch of Health Karma – a comprehensive new tool to enable consumers to easily navigate their health and wellness experience. Designed over several years of listening to the needs of individuals and developed to put the individual at the center, Health Karma offers support that revolves around the unique needs of each person when they’re either sick or healthy, when and how they need it most.



Consumer feedback from extensive user testing over several years has revealed consumer confusion and lack of understanding with respect to how much healthcare services will cost, which doctors consumers should choose, what procedures or prescriptions may be required, and a general inability to make informed decisions about care because there is no single source or repository of information. The following are the most the most common pain points we identified from user feedback: