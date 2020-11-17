 

UBS Advisor Sharon Alleman Named to Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms List

UBS announced today that Sharon Alleman, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Hartford, Connecticut (CT) office has been named to Working Mother and SHOOK Research’s list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms for 2020.

Sharon has been with UBS since 2011, and began her career in the financial services industry in 2008 as a Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Prior to this, she spent 14 years working at Chicago Title Insurance Company.

“I’m incredibly proud to see that Sharon has been named to Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms list. It takes commitment and dedication to both her clients and family to earn this honor, and it's gratifying to have peers take note of her accomplishments,” said William A. Cholawa, Central New England / New York State Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

A native of Connecticut, Sharon grew up in Harwinton in Litchfield County and has lived in Granby for over 20 years. She attended the University of Connecticut where she earned a bachelor’s degree in General Studies. Today, she is married and has two children, Jackson and Jordanna, and one grandson, Dylan.

Outside of UBS, Sharon is very involved with the local community. She was Chairman of the CT Women’s Hall of Fame in 2018 and 2019 and is actively involved with the Real Estate Finance Association, CT Real Estate for Women, Soroptimists, St. Mary’s Church Choir, and the iQuilt Board for the city of Hartford. She is also a member of the CT Women’s Council.

Working Mother and SHOOK Research considered women advisors with a child 21 or younger still living at home. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys, and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2020.

