Nickelodeon Sets Swim-sational Cast for Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Nickelodeon has set the cast for its highly anticipated new preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show! , which will premiere with an original holiday special on Friday, Dec. 11, at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Based on the world-famous pop culture phenomenon, the 2D-animated series will feature a swim-sational lineup of actors: Kimiko Glenn ( Orange is the New Black ); Luke Youngblood ( Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone ); Natasha Rothwell ( Insecure ); Eric Edelstein ( We Bare Bears ); Debra Wilson ( MADtv ); and Patrick Warburton ( Seinfeld ).

Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special (Photo: Business Wire)

Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand Pinkfong, Baby Shark’s Big Show! (26 half-hour episodes), will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way.

Meet the inhabitants of Carnivore Cove:

Baby (Glenn) – A sweet, bubbly, and abso-toothly fearless little shark who has a habit of biting off more than he can chew.

(Glenn) – A sweet, bubbly, and abso-toothly fearless little shark who has a habit of biting off more than he can chew. William (Youngblood) – A quick-witted pilot fish with a flair for the funny, William is always down for jaw-some adventures with his best bud Baby.

(Youngblood) – A quick-witted pilot fish with a flair for the funny, William is always down for jaw-some adventures with his best bud Baby. Mommy (Rothwell) – Fun-loving with a fierce streak, Mommy Shark works for the Mayor of Carnivore Cove.

(Rothwell) – Fun-loving with a fierce streak, Mommy Shark works for the Mayor of Carnivore Cove. Daddy (Edelstein) – A worrier who can’t help his loud and goofy nature, Daddy Shark is a dentist who flosses when he’s nervous.

(Edelstein) – A worrier who can’t help his loud and goofy nature, Daddy Shark is a dentist who flosses when he’s nervous. Grandma (Wilson) – A new-agey prankster who’s all about good vibes and bubbleberry pies.

(Wilson) – A new-agey prankster who’s all about good vibes and bubbleberry pies. Grandpa (Warburton) – A charismatic shark who loves to tell stories about the glory days.

In “Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special,” the season’s hottest toy—Burpin’ Bubbz—is at the top of Baby and William’s Fishmas wish lists, and when Santa Jaws goes missing, it’s up to them to save the holiday. Following the premiere, the special will be available on Nick Jr. On Demand and Download-To-Own services, as well as NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. App, which will also feature short-form content.