D.A. Davidson & Co. Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Cimetrix on Its Sale to PDF Solutions

Cimetrix is a leading global provider of equipment connectivity software solutions for smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, with products and platforms that connect factory equipment to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve quality. The company’s software solutions are used by more than 150 equipment manufacturers around the world, providing factory automation connectivity for hundreds of equipment types. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Cimetrix has offices worldwide in China, Germany, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that is has served as exclusive financial advisor to Cimetrix Incorporated in its sale to PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS).

“The D.A. Davidson team was invaluable in this process, providing the transaction expertise and industry knowledge necessary to achieve an optimal outcome for Cimetrix and its shareholders,” said Bob Reback, CEO of Cimetrix. “We are excited to move forward as the Cimetrix Connectivity Group within PDF Solutions to continue serving our customers by providing innovative connectivity and smart manufacturing software products, platforms, and solutions.”

“The Cimetrix management team has done a tremendous job building Cimetrix into a fast-growing, market-leading provider of connectivity and smart manufacturing software,” said Brad Gevurtz, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “The acquisition by PDF Solutions provides the opportunity to accelerate the Cimetrix technology roadmap and make PDF Solutions a dominant player in the smart manufacturing industry.”

The acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter.

