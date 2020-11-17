 

D.A. Davidson & Co. Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Cimetrix on Its Sale to PDF Solutions

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that is has served as exclusive financial advisor to Cimetrix Incorporated in its sale to PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS).

Cimetrix is a leading global provider of equipment connectivity software solutions for smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, with products and platforms that connect factory equipment to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve quality. The company’s software solutions are used by more than 150 equipment manufacturers around the world, providing factory automation connectivity for hundreds of equipment types. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Cimetrix has offices worldwide in China, Germany, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

“The D.A. Davidson team was invaluable in this process, providing the transaction expertise and industry knowledge necessary to achieve an optimal outcome for Cimetrix and its shareholders,” said Bob Reback, CEO of Cimetrix. “We are excited to move forward as the Cimetrix Connectivity Group within PDF Solutions to continue serving our customers by providing innovative connectivity and smart manufacturing software products, platforms, and solutions.”

“The Cimetrix management team has done a tremendous job building Cimetrix into a fast-growing, market-leading provider of connectivity and smart manufacturing software,” said Brad Gevurtz, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “The acquisition by PDF Solutions provides the opportunity to accelerate the Cimetrix technology roadmap and make PDF Solutions a dominant player in the smart manufacturing industry.”

The acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 27 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.



