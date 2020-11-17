Stone Increases Cash Portion of Consideration for Business Combination With Linx

Conditioned on the approval on the Linx Extraordinary Shareholders meeting on November 17 th , 2020, Stone increased the cash portion of the consideration to be paid to Linx shareholders by R$ 1.50 per share. As a result, each Linx share will receive cash consideration of R$ 33.56 plus 0.0126774 Stone Class A common shares, increasing the total consideration to R$ 38.06 per share, based on Stone’s closing price and exchange rate (PTAX) as of November 16, 2020, a premium of 44.6% to Linx unaffected 1 30-day VWAP.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that it raised the cash portion of the consideration to be paid to Linx shareholders in connection with the definitive agreement for STNE Participações S.A. (“ STNE ”), a controlled company of Stone that holds the software investments business of the Stone group in Brazil, to merge its business with Linx S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX) (“ Linx ”), a leading provider of retail management software in Brazil (“ Transaction ”).

The Linx Extraordinary Shareholders meeting to vote on the transaction is scheduled to be held today at 2pm BRT (12pm EST).

Stone remains confident that the business combination with Linx represents a significant value creation opportunity for all stakeholders, including clients, shareholders and employees and will help accelerate Stone’s mission of empowering Brazilian merchants of all sizes to manage their businesses more effectively through technology.

Approvals

The implementation of the Transaction is conditioned upon, among other things: (i) prior approval by the Brazilian antitrust authority (CADE); (ii) approval by the Linx shareholders at the Linx ESM, authorization for STNE to not list in the Novo Mercado, and exemption for STNE to carry out the tender offer provided for in Section 43 set forth in Linx’s bylaws; (iii) approval by the STNE shareholders of the redemption of the mandatorily redeemable preferred shares granted to Linx’s shareholders in exchange for cash and/or Stone Class A common shares at a shareholders meeting of STNE; (iv) the Stone BDRs shall be registered with the CVM and admitted to trading at B3 and (v) the effectiveness by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of Stone's registration statement on Form F-4 in respect of the Stone Class A common shares to be issued to Linx shareholders. Regarding condition (v), on October 5, 2020, the SEC declared Stone’s Form F-4 effective.