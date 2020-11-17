Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

AIKEN, S.C., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (“Company”), parent company of Security Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on or about December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2020.



This is the one hundred twentieth consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank’s conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership. The dividend was declared as a result of the Bank’s continued profitability.