 

MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - CN Proud to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of its Privatization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 17:09  |  56   |   |   

From a Canadian Crown Corporation to a Thriving, Efficient, World-Class Publicly-Traded, Transportation Company

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactly 25 years ago today, the Government of Canada put CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) shares up for sale to investors; at C$2.25 billion, it was the biggest IPO in Canadian history. At the time, CN was the largest and oldest Crown Corporation in Canada. Today CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler.

To mark this important anniversary, JJ Ruest, CN’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Opening Bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

“The privatization of CN was anticipated with widespread skepticism, but executed with startling success and today it is the source of enormous pride for our employees and all those involved over the years. It allowed CN to unleash the powerful creative and competitive forces of our railroaders. I want to thank everyone who contributed to this success as well as our employees for their dedication to safely moving the economy for our customers and for the communities where we operate. Twenty-five years after the IPO and with safety as our core value, our future is all about performance and customer service, generating long-term value for our shareholders. It’s been an amazing 25 years and the journey continues.”
- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

On November 17th 1995, CN’s shares were listed on the TSX and NYSE. The IPO raised C$2.25 billion for the Government of Canada. Today, CN has a market capitalization of approximately C$100 billion. An investment of C$1,000 in CN stock in 1995 would be worth more than C$63,000 today.

In the past quarter century, CN has expanded its network to reach three coasts, from the Atlantic to the Pacific and south to the Gulf of Mexico. It has acquired the Illinois Central Railroad, the Wisconsin Central Railroad, the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway, and BC Rail. Each of those railways, as well as the Grand Trunk Western, are represented by one of the locomotives specially painted by CN for the 25th anniversary of its IPO and they will be rolling on CN’s network to move its customers’ goods.

Seite 1 von 3
Canadian National Railway Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - CN Proud to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of its Privatization From a Canadian Crown Corporation to a Thriving, Efficient, World-Class Publicly-Traded, Transportation CompanyMONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Exactly 25 years ago today, the Government of Canada put CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) shares up …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $31.7 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in Q3 2020
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:10 Uhr
CN Proud to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of its Privatization
16.11.20
DJSI Recognizes CN as Sustainability Leader
13.11.20
CN Named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers
12.11.20
Dominique Malenfant, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information and Technology Officer and Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer to Address 2020 Scotiabank Transportation and Industrials Conference on November 17
09.11.20
CN Leaders to address the 2020 Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12
30.10.20
CN Shatters Grain Record by Delivering Biggest Month Ever
20.10.20
CN Declares Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend
20.10.20
CN Third Quarter Results: Capitalizing on Sequential Improvements in Key Markets
20.10.20
CN to report third-quarter 2020 financial and operating results today