Rackspace Technology to Participate in the 2020 J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive
Officer, and Dustin Semach, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Mr. Jones and Mr. Semach will
participate in a fireside chat at approximately 11:50am ET and be available for investor meetings.
For more information, please visit the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.
IR Contact
Joe Crivelli
Rackspace Technology Investor Relations
IR@rackspace.com
PR Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com
