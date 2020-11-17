 

Vishay Intertechnology VEML3328 and VEML3328SL RGBW-IR Sensors Honored With 2020 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award

Devices Earn Recognition in Sensors Category for Improved Linearity and Sensitivity Over Previous-Generation Solutions

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company’s VEML3328 (top-looking) and VEML3328SL (side-looking) RGBW-IR sensors have received a 2020 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award in the Sensors category. For applications such as automatic white balancing and color cast correction in digital cameras; automatic LCD backlight adjustment; and active monitoring of LED color output for IoT and smart lighting, the sensors offer better linearity and higher sensitivity compared to previous-generation devices, as well as new features including an infrared (IR) channel.

Presented by AspenCore, the world’s largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) program honors companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovations and development in the electronics industry worldwide. Product award winners are selected through online voting by engineers around the globe.

The VEML3328 and VEML3328SL sense red, green, blue, white, and IR light by incorporating photodiodes, amplifiers, and analog / digital circuits into a single CMOS chip. With the ability to calculate color temperature and sense ambient light, the sensors offer a compact solution for adjusting backlighting in consumer electronics and notebook computers. They can also help to differentiate indoor from outdoor lighting environments to ensure that displays maintain consistent true color and ideal brightness levels based on the current environment lighting conditions.

In addition to digital camera and TV applications, the VEML3328 and VEML3328SL will also be used in various industrial and consumer applications where their excellent temperature compensation capability will keep the sensors’ output stable under changing temperatures. The devices’ built-in ambient light photodiode offers extremely high sensitivity, allowing the sensors to operate in applications with dark lens designs. A programmable analog gain and integration time function, as well as the additional IR channel, allow designers to tailor the VEML3328 and VEML3328SL to their applications.

Award winners were recognized at a ceremony held during the Global High-Tech Executive Forum on Nov. 5 in Shenzhen, China. Zhiwei Huang, Sales Account Manager (Market Development for Optoelectronics) of Vishay China, was on hand to accept the award on Vishay’s behalf.

The complete list of winners is available at www.esmchina.com/news/7159.html.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

