 

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Pesonen)

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17 November 2020 at 18:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Pesonen)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: PESONEN, PERTTU TAPIO  
Position: Other senior manager
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: D1860
     
Issuer
Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-11-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 5000.00
Unit price: 6.42 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 5000.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.42 Euro

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

