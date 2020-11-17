 

CoreLogic Announces Preliminary Results of 2020 Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 17:20  |  78   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced that, based on a preliminary vote count by its proxy solicitor, the Company believes that shareholders have voted at today’s Special Meeting not to replace nine of the Company’s 12 current directors. The CoreLogic directors who will continue to serve are Douglas C. Curling, John C. Dorman, Paul F. Folino, Frank D. Martell, Claudia Fan Munce, Pamela Hughes Patenaude, Vikrant Raina, J. Michael Shepherd, and Jaynie Miller Studenmund.

Based on a preliminary vote count by its proxy solicitor, the Company believes that shareholders have voted to remove current directors J. David Chatham, Thomas C. O’Brien, and David Walker, and that three nominees of Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings have been nominated for appointment to the Company’s Board to fill these vacancies: W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane, and Henry W. “Jay” Winship. Subject to certification of the final voting results and applicable law, the CoreLogic Board intends to fill the three vacancies resulting from the removal of current directors at the Special Meeting with these nominees.

“We thank our shareholders for their participation in the Special Meeting, and we welcome Steve, Wendy and Jay to the Board of Directors,” said Chairman Paul Folino. “We look forward to working together and will get them up to speed quickly on our business and our strategic review process.”

Mr. Folino continued, “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank David, Thomas and David for their numerous contributions to CoreLogic. During their tenure, the Company has been successfully transformed into a leading information services provider and our stock price has quadrupled. We wish these dedicated directors the very best in their future endeavors. Their experience and guidance have been invaluable, and it has been a pleasure to work with them on behalf of our shareholders.”

The voting results are subject to certification by the independent Inspector of Election. Final voting results of the Special Meeting will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission following such certification.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

Seite 1 von 3
CoreLogic Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Announces Preliminary Results of 2020 Special Meeting CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced that, based on a preliminary vote count by its proxy solicitor, the Company believes that shareholders have voted at today’s Special …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:01 Uhr
CoreLogic Shareholders Overwhelmingly Elect Senator and Cannae Nominees to Board
10.11.20
Holding Steady: Foreclosures Remain Low While Serious Delinquencies Continue to Build Up, CoreLogic Reports
09.11.20
CoreLogic DigitalTax Platform Enables Unparalleled Customer Experience for Rushmore Loan Management Services
09.11.20
CoreLogic Provides Update on Strategic Review Process; Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
06.11.20
CoreLogic Announces Notice of Change in Format of the November 17, 2020 Special Meeting From an In-Person Meeting to a Virtual-Only Meeting
06.11.20
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three Additional Directors – and Recommends Shareholders Vote for Senator and Cannae Nominees on the Gold Card
05.11.20
Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors
05.11.20
CoreLogic’s Leading Home Price Index Forecast Accurate Within 1.3% of Actual Increase Over the Past 12 Months
03.11.20
Powering Up in 2020: Annual U.S. Home Price Appreciation Jumped to Six-Year High in September, CoreLogic Reports
03.11.20
CoreLogic Board Conducting Thorough Strategic Review; Focused on Maximizing Shareholder Value