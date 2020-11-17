CoreLogic Announces Preliminary Results of 2020 Special Meeting

Based on a preliminary vote count by its proxy solicitor, the Company believes that shareholders have voted to remove current directors J. David Chatham, Thomas C. O’Brien, and David Walker, and that three nominees of Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings have been nominated for appointment to the Company’s Board to fill these vacancies: W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane, and Henry W. “Jay” Winship. Subject to certification of the final voting results and applicable law, the CoreLogic Board intends to fill the three vacancies resulting from the removal of current directors at the Special Meeting with these nominees.

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced that, based on a preliminary vote count by its proxy solicitor, the Company believes that shareholders have voted at today’s Special Meeting not to replace nine of the Company’s 12 current directors. The CoreLogic directors who will continue to serve are Douglas C. Curling, John C. Dorman, Paul F. Folino, Frank D. Martell, Claudia Fan Munce, Pamela Hughes Patenaude, Vikrant Raina, J. Michael Shepherd, and Jaynie Miller Studenmund.

“We thank our shareholders for their participation in the Special Meeting, and we welcome Steve, Wendy and Jay to the Board of Directors,” said Chairman Paul Folino. “We look forward to working together and will get them up to speed quickly on our business and our strategic review process.”

Mr. Folino continued, “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank David, Thomas and David for their numerous contributions to CoreLogic. During their tenure, the Company has been successfully transformed into a leading information services provider and our stock price has quadrupled. We wish these dedicated directors the very best in their future endeavors. Their experience and guidance have been invaluable, and it has been a pleasure to work with them on behalf of our shareholders.”

The voting results are subject to certification by the independent Inspector of Election. Final voting results of the Special Meeting will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission following such certification.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.