 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Offer Limited Edition Hanukkah Special Gift Pack – Exclusively Available on its E-Commerce Website (www.taurigum.com) 

This Hanukkah Pack will be Available Starting November 26, 2020 and will be Strictly Limited to 613 Units

Anticipated Price per Unit:  $61.30 USD 

NEW YORK, NY,, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire  -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced a new product offering to help make the 2020 Holiday Season truly Special! The Company will be offering a limited-edition Hanukkah Special Gift Pack (“Hanukkah Pack”), strictly limited to 613 Units with an anticipated price per Unit of $61.30 USD.  This Hanukkah Special will be available exclusively on the Company’s E-Commerce Website (www.taurigum.com).   

In order to create a truly memorable and enjoyable experience for its loyal and fast-growing customer base, the Company has been procuring special components for this Hanukkah Pack. STAY TUNED!

From a business standpoint, the Company is hopeful that this Hanukkah Special will have a material positive effect on this Quarter’s E-Commerce sales (3rdFiscal Quarter 2021).  The Company continues to experience strong levels of growth, with respect to its highest margin business segment: E-Commerce.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

