 

COBRA Golf Partners With HP & Parmatech to Introduce the First of Its Kind, Limited Edition 3D Printed Commercial Putter Using HP Metal Jet Technology

The KING Supersport-35, A Limited Edition, Fully 3D Printed Putter Design with SIK Face Technology, Delivers the Next Level in Personalization and Putter Performance
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COBRA Golf, a leader in golf club innovation, announced today the first of its revolutionary products featuring 3D Printing technology. The KING Supersport-35 putter, developed over the past two years in collaboration with COBRA engineers and the teams at HP and Parmatech, features a fully 3D printed metal body with an intricate lattice structure to optimize weight distribution and deliver the highest-possible MOI in a blade shape. In addition to the 3D printed design, the KING Supersport-35 Putter features a face insert designed in partnership with SIK Golf, which utilizes their patented Descending Loft Technology (DLT) to create the most consistent and accurate roll on every putt.  

Reinvention plays a crucial part in innovation and COBRA’s LE 3D-printed Supersport-35 Putter represents a revolutionary advancement in the way golf clubs are designed and manufactured. Born out of a forward-thinking philosophy, COBRA selected HP as its partner to pioneer 3D printing in golf due to the advantages that their Metal Jet Technology presented over traditional manufacturing and other 3D printing methods. With its quicker processing time, and greater design adaptability, our engineers were able to design, prototype, and test multiple iterations and bring the product to market much faster than traditional manufacturing methods. COBRA and HP began working together in early 2019 and, by early 2020, the team had created thirty-five different design iterations over the course of eight months, showcasing the design freedom and speed of product innovation available by utilizing HP Metal Jet. In addition to this launch, the brands are working together on a strategic, multi-year product roadmap, that leverages the design and manufacturing benefits of HP’s additive technologies to deliver future golf equipment that raises performance and golfer satisfaction to new levels. This is just the first foray into what promises to be a significant element in future COBRA golf clubs. COBRA has plans to launch two additional products in 2021 that feature 3D printed technology.

