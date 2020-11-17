Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Third Quarter of 2020

Bermuda, 17 November 2020 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: "AVANCE"), will on Wednesday 25 November 2020 release its unaudited results for the Third quarter of 2020. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com. Dial in details are +44 (0) 2071 928 000 (UK and International), +1 631 510 7495 (US) or +47 23 96 02 64 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 6259105. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.



For further queries, please contact: Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO Tel: +47 22 00 48 29