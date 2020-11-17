 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NextCure, Inc. (NXTC)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming November 20, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired NextCure, Inc. (“NextCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTC) (a) securities between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) common stock pursuant or traceable to NextCure’s November 2019 secondary public offering (“SPO” or the “Offering”).

On January 13, 2020, NextCure disclosed that Eli Lilly and Company had ended its collaboration agreement for the research and development of the Company’s leading product candidate, NC318, a first-in-class immunomedicine targeting the Siglec-15 immunomodulatory receptor particularly for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

On this news, NextCure’s share price fell $4.70, or 8%, to close at $52.00 per share on January 13, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 13, 2020, before the market opened, NextCure announced that it was no longer planning to “advance the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer cohorts in the stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial.” The same day, the Company announced that its Chief Medical Officer resigned.

On this news, NextCure’s share price fell $9.73, or 54%, to close at $8.15 per share on July 13, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) NextCure possessed NC318 data that showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses; (2) as a result, NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types; (3) as a result, the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all); (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NextCure securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 20, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

