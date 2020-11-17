 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 17:45  |  61   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming November 20, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s July 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In July 2020, GoHealth sold approximately 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $21.00 per share raising almost $914 million in new capital.

Then, on August 19, 2020, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, GoHealth announced that it incurred a net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 10%, to close at $17.03 per share on August 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On September 15, 2020, GoHealth’s stock price closed at $12.53, a 40% decline from its IPO price.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (1) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (2) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn due to its unique business model and limited carrier base; (3) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and its efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (4) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (5) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GoHealth securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 20, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

GoHealth Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming November 20, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action against GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) and November 20 Lead Plaintiff Deadline