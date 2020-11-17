 

Net Asset Value(s)

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 13 November 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p– 77.12 pence.

As at 13 November 2020, there were 206,757,037 ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 206,757,037.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

17 November 2020

For further information please contact:
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
01481 733908

                 


Net Asset Value(s) HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC NAV announcement As at close of business on 13 November 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows: NAV per Ordinary share of 1p– 77.12 pence. As at 13 November 2020, there …

