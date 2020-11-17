DGAP-Adhoc SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised to 5 to 6 per cent
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised to 5 to 6 per cent
Bessenbach, November 17, 2020. The recovery of the business environment of SAF-HOLLAND SE, one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, which started in the third quarter,
continued through into October.
Based on the preliminary figures for October 2020, the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE decided today to revise its outlook for the adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020. The Company
now expects an adjusted EBIT margin in a range between 5 and 6 per cent (formerly: 3 to 5 per cent).
The positive trend in the adjusted EBIT margin is primarily based on the continued recovery of the trailer and truck markets in North America and Europe, gaining market shares, the high-margin
spare parts business, which is less affected by economic cycles, as well as on significant savings in selling and administrative expenses.
The new guidance is made on the premise that there are no new, unexpected impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the production and supply chains in the remaining weeks of the 2020 financial
year.
SAF-HOLLAND SE publishes the full quarterly statement as of September 30, 2020 on November 18, 2020.
Contact:
Michael Schickling
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-617
michael.schickling@safholland.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+496095301117
|Fax:
|+49 6095 301 - 260
|E-mail:
|ir@safholland.de
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SAFH001
|WKN:
|SAFH00
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1148850
