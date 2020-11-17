 

DGAP-Adhoc SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised to 5 to 6 per cent

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.11.2020, 17:54  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised to 5 to 6 per cent

17-Nov-2020 / 17:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised to 5 to 6 per cent
 

Bessenbach, November 17, 2020. The recovery of the business environment of SAF-HOLLAND SE, one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, which started in the third quarter, continued through into October.
 

Based on the preliminary figures for October 2020, the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE decided today to revise its outlook for the adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020. The Company now expects an adjusted EBIT margin in a range between 5 and 6 per cent (formerly: 3 to 5 per cent).
 

The positive trend in the adjusted EBIT margin is primarily based on the continued recovery of the trailer and truck markets in North America and Europe, gaining market shares, the high-margin spare parts business, which is less affected by economic cycles, as well as on significant savings in selling and administrative expenses.
 

The new guidance is made on the premise that there are no new, unexpected impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the production and supply chains in the remaining weeks of the 2020 financial year.
 

SAF-HOLLAND SE publishes the full quarterly statement as of September 30, 2020 on November 18, 2020.
 

 


Contact:
Michael Schickling
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-617
michael.schickling@safholland.de

17-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Phone: +496095301117
Fax: +49 6095 301 - 260
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: DE000SAFH001
WKN: SAFH00
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1148850

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1148850  17-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1148850&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSAF-HOLLAND Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised to 5 to 6 per cent DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised to 5 to 6 per cent 17-Nov-2020 / 17:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-News: NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest: Erster Großauftrag aus dem Ausland
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND STORM THERAPEUTICS NUTZEN INDIGO-PLATTFORM, UM ONKOLOGIE-PROJEKT IN RICHTUNG KLINISCHER ...
Dr. Michael Jaffé - Insolvenzverwalter der Wirecard AG: Investorenprozess für Kerngeschäft erfolgreich abgeschlossen - Banco Santander übernimmt ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces SmartServer(TM) IoT Partner Ecosystem for Edge Solutions in Smart ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond konkretisiert Equity-Story
DGAP-Adhoc: AUDI AG: Eintragung des Übertragungsbeschlusses in das Handelsregister
DGAP-News: CureVac : Europäische Kommission kündigt an, dass sie morgen die Vereinbarung mit CureVac über ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:16 Uhr
SAF-Holland optimistischer fürs Gesamtjahr - Aktienkurs springt hoch
18:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND erzielt sehr starken operativen Free Cashflow und hebt Guidance für bereinigte EBIT-Marge für das Gesamtjahr 2020 auf 5 bis 6 Prozent an (deutsch)
18:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND achieves very strong operating free cash flow and raises guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 to 5 to 6 per cent
18:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND erzielt sehr starken operativen Free Cashflow und hebt Guidance für bereinigte EBIT-Marge für das Gesamtjahr 2020 auf 5 bis 6 Prozent an
17:54 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance für bereinigte EBIT-Marge für das Gesamtjahr 2020 auf 5 bis 6 Prozent angehoben (deutsch)
17:54 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance für bereinigte EBIT-Marge für das Gesamtjahr 2020 auf 5 bis 6 Prozent angehoben
09.11.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt SAF-Holland auf 'Buy'
09.11.20
Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: Va-Q-tec, Allgeier, LPKF Laser, SAF-Holland, SNP, IBU-tec
03.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND SE (deutsch)
21.10.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt SAF-Holland auf 'Reduce'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:32 Uhr
10.508
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.