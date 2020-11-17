SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised to 5 to 6 per cent

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast SAF-HOLLAND SE: Guidance for adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020 raised to 5 to 6 per cent 17-Nov-2020 / 17:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bessenbach, November 17, 2020. The recovery of the business environment of SAF-HOLLAND SE, one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, which started in the third quarter, continued through into October.



Based on the preliminary figures for October 2020, the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE decided today to revise its outlook for the adjusted EBIT margin for the full year 2020. The Company now expects an adjusted EBIT margin in a range between 5 and 6 per cent (formerly: 3 to 5 per cent).



The positive trend in the adjusted EBIT margin is primarily based on the continued recovery of the trailer and truck markets in North America and Europe, gaining market shares, the high-margin spare parts business, which is less affected by economic cycles, as well as on significant savings in selling and administrative expenses.



The new guidance is made on the premise that there are no new, unexpected impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the production and supply chains in the remaining weeks of the 2020 financial year.



SAF-HOLLAND SE publishes the full quarterly statement as of September 30, 2020 on November 18, 2020.



Contact:Michael SchicklingHead of Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsSAF-HOLLAND SE

