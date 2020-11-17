The RealReal to Participate in Credit Suisse and UBS Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—today announced that CEO, Julie Wainwright, and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Gustke, will participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Dec. 2, 2020. Matt Gustke will also participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference on Dec. 8, 2020



The presentations will be available via webcast within the Events section of The RealReal’s investor relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/news-events/events . The webcast will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentation.