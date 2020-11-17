 

CORRECTION—Juva Life Commences Trading Under CSE Ticker Symbol JUVA

Multi-Faceted California Life Sciences Cannabis Operator Launches into Public Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Previous release had an incorrect area code on the contact phone number (888 should have been 833). This has been corrected.

Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (“Juva Life,Juva or the “Company”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and formulations, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the ticker symbol “JUVA.” Additional information is being updated on the Company website at www.juvalife.com.

Juva Life Inc. USA, a California corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Juva Life Inc. (as of May 30, 2019) was originally incorporated in 2018 and represents the culmination of decades of concentrated effort in the cannabis sector. Juva Stockton Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Juva Life Inc., holds a Conditional Use Permit (“CUP”) from the city of Stockton, California which, subject to certain conditions, permits the Company to cultivate, manufacture, distribute and deliver cannabis for the medical and recreational markets within the State. Juva Stockton successfully launched its delivery service from this location on the 16th of October 2020. Additionally, in January 2020, after a 2.5-year process, Precision Apothecary Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Juva Life Inc., now holds a CUP allowing for a Microbusiness operation in the City of Hayward, California. This permit allows Juva to cultivate, manufacture, distribute and operate a retail cannabis storefront and delivery business in that municipality. Concurrently, the Company’s Redwood City delivery location has been fully operational since February 2020 and has experienced double-digit growth month over month since commencement of operations.

Under the guidance of founder & CEO Doug Chloupek, the Juva Life team brings together over 20 years of extensive leadership experience in the cannabis sector. Their knowledge and experience provide operational oversight and understanding of the California cannabis market. The Company is comprised of six divisions: cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and delivery. Each division services specific vertical markets within a fully integrated framework under the guiding premise of commercially engaging the many ways cannabis can fundamentally improve individual quality of life.

