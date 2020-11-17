 

Square unveils Square KDS, a Kitchen Display System for Square for Restaurants subscribers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 18:00  |  41   |   |   

Today Square announced the general availability of Square KDS, kitchen display system software that seamlessly displays and organizes order tickets no matter where they’re placed - whether that's from a restaurant’s point-of-sale, Square Online site, or online ordering platforms like DoorDash and Postmates.

“With restaurants facing shelter-in-place orders, uncertain reopening schedules, and razor-thin margins, it’s more important than ever to stay organized and never miss a sale,” said Bruce Bell, head of restaurant products at Square. “Square KDS is built to help restaurants improve front and back of house communication, improve ticket times, and manage order flow from one central location, regardless of what the future holds.”

Square KDS is especially useful for any restaurant that manages a high volume of orders across multiple channels and wants a modern solution to replace paper tickets. “Customers are ordering in more ways than ever before,” said Albert Borrerro, owner of the Sandbar Sports Grill in Cutler Bay, Florida. “Between increased delivery orders, in-store pickups, and now the gradual return of indoor dining, our kitchen staff was getting overwhelmed by managing order flow. Square KDS has helped us to improve order efficiency, speed, and most importantly reduce sunk costs due to remakes or refunds.”

In addition to providing better connection between cooks and customers, and improving order efficiency, Square KDS also provides restaurant owners with increased insight into their business. Ticket timers allow restaurants to stay ahead of the dinner rush, and kitchen performance reports show how long stations are taking to complete orders, resulting in faster, more accurate performance across the board.

Because every restaurant is different, Square KDS also allows restaurant owners to customize ticket layouts and text sizes based on their kitchen’s unique needs and route specific items to different stations quickly and efficiently, helping to manage kitchen flow in real-time.

U.S. sellers using Square for Restaurants Plus can get started on Square KDS now with a risk free, 30 day trial. The Square for Restaurant’s Plus plan starts at $60 per location, per month, with the option to add an unlimited number of KDS devices at no extra charge.

Square KDS is just the latest product we’ve built to help restaurant sellers continue serving their customers this year. Every business has different needs, and with Square, sellers can fulfill orders however it makes the most sense for their business - whether that's via curbside pickup, local delivery, on-demand delivery through delivery partners, or self-serve ordering through QR codes.

To hear more from Square about additional resources and updates on Square products, please reference our COVID-19 resource hub.

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.

Square Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Square unveils Square KDS, a Kitchen Display System for Square for Restaurants subscribers Today Square announced the general availability of Square KDS, kitchen display system software that seamlessly displays and organizes order tickets no matter where they’re placed - whether that's from a restaurant’s point-of-sale, Square Online …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:19 Uhr
Trendstarker Basket gesucht? 5 starke Wachstumsaktien für die nächsten fünf Jahre
16.11.20
Vergiss Lufthansa: Hier sind 3 echte Top-Aktien für dieses Jahrzehnt!
10.11.20
Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
10.11.20
Square, Etsy, Teladoc Health: Corona-Schock verdaut, jetzt auf starke Trends setzen!
10.11.20
Square-Aktie: Verdreifachung in 2020 – wie geht es weiter?!
09.11.20
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
08.11.20
Roku, The Trade Desk & Square: 3 Aktien, die zum Ende der letzten Woche richtig aufgedreht haben!
08.11.20
Square hebt nach sensationellen Quartalszahlen ab
06.11.20
Square: 3,03 Mrd. Gründe, die Aktie zu lieben (oder doch „bloß“ 37 Mio.?)
05.11.20
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.10.20
153
Square - Börsengang eines mobilen Zahlungsanbieters