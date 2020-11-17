Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), creator of the Data Cloud, today announced new features that will deliver even more value for customers. The Data Cloud is a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations can unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. The new features announced today will enable Snowflake customers to work with more types of data, have a more powerful developer experience, deliver more control over data, and access data services within the Data Cloud.

The speed at which data is generated continues to increase but the proliferation of data silos means organizations can access only a small proportion of data inside or outside their businesses. Snowflake created the Data Cloud to unlock the value of data by eliminating on-premises and cloud-generated data silos created within organizations and across their subsidiaries, business ecosystems, geographies, and the one or more public cloud providers they use.