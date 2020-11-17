 

Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), creator of the Data Cloud, today announced new features that will deliver even more value for customers. The Data Cloud is a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations can unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. The new features announced today will enable Snowflake customers to work with more types of data, have a more powerful developer experience, deliver more control over data, and access data services within the Data Cloud.

The speed at which data is generated continues to increase but the proliferation of data silos means organizations can access only a small proportion of data inside or outside their businesses. Snowflake created the Data Cloud to unlock the value of data by eliminating on-premises and cloud-generated data silos created within organizations and across their subsidiaries, business ecosystems, geographies, and the one or more public cloud providers they use.

“Data is central to how we run our lives, businesses, and institutions,” Snowflake Co-Founder and President of Products, Benoit Dageville said. “Many of today’s organizations still struggle to mobilize all of their data in service of their enterprise. The Data Cloud contains a massive amount of data from Snowflake customers and commercial data providers, creating a powerful global data network effect for mobilizing data to drive innovation and create new revenue streams.”

Today, Snowflake announced new features, including:

Snowpark – A new developer experience that will allow data engineers, data scientists, and developers to write code in their languages of choice, using familiar programming concepts, and then execute workloads such as ETL/ELT, data preparation, and feature engineering on Snowflake. This simplifies an organization’s IT architecture by bringing more data pipelines into Snowflake’s single, governed core data platform. By doing so, data professionals seamlessly leverage the scalability, performance, security, and near-zero maintenance benefits of Snowflake. Snowpark will enable developers to leverage existing skill sets, improve team productivity, reduce cost with fewer systems in a customer’s architecture, and extend Snowflake’s capabilities for additional data engineering and data science use cases. Snowpark is currently available in testing environments only.

