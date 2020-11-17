 

RingCentral Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized RingCentral as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report.* In the Magic Quadrant report, published on November 11, 2020, RingCentral was positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant. This is RingCentral’s sixth year in a row being named to the Leaders quadrant.

“Communications is the lifeblood of every company, now, more than ever,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “The past few months have underlined the value of cloud-based communications in empowering employees to get work done, enhancing productivity, and delighting customers wherever they are. We think being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide for the sixth year in a row is a testament to our innovation in cloud communications and the reliability and robust functionality of our platform, our global delivery capabilities, and most importantly, our commitment to helping customers bring their communications to the cloud.”

Over the last 12 months, RingCentral has focused on combining rapid product innovation with multiple strategic partnerships -- including Avaya, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise -- to bring the benefits of RingCentral’s Unified Communications platform to more customers around the world. In particular, the launch of RingCentral Video, which enables customers with a fast, unified, open, and trusted video meetings experience for today’s work from anywhere environment. This completes RingCentral’s differentiated Message Video Phone (MVP) solution. Additionally, RingCentral released a new collaboration-centric desktop app that includes MVP capabilities in a single solution for a streamlined experience.

