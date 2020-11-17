Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, ­consulting, and security solutions to clients across North America, announced today that it is the recipient of a Cisco Partner Summit North America award for Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Security. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

“Cisco is fortunate to work with some of the best channel partners in North America to take advantage of the tremendous digital transformation opportunity and help customers achieve positive business outcomes,” said Carl DeMarco, Senior Director, of the US Partner Sales for Cisco, US. “It is my privilege to recognize that the Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Security has been presented to CBTS for its outstanding achievement as a Cisco channel partner in North America.”

“Our clients are looking for every opportunity to enable automation and efficiencies in their business, including IT services. That’s exactly what the new Cisco SecureX platform provides,” said Rob Lang, Cisco Practice Director at CBTS. “As part of the new zero trust offering, we can add intelligence to help our customers find deviations from common user authentication behavior. Using AI and machine learning, zero trust can change or add authentication steps automatically to ensure stronger security and protection of their data.”

Cisco Partner Summit Theatre awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the US. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional and theatre executives.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

