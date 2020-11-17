 

CBTS Receives North American Award as Technology Excellence Partner of the Year Security at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 18:14  |  40   |   |   

CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, ­consulting, and security solutions to clients across North America, announced today that it is the recipient of a Cisco Partner Summit North America award for Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Security. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“Cisco is fortunate to work with some of the best channel partners in North America to take advantage of the tremendous digital transformation opportunity and help customers achieve positive business outcomes,” said Carl DeMarco, Senior Director, of the US Partner Sales for Cisco, US. “It is my privilege to recognize that the Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Security has been presented to CBTS for its outstanding achievement as a Cisco channel partner in North America.”

“Our clients are looking for every opportunity to enable automation and efficiencies in their business, including IT services. That’s exactly what the new Cisco SecureX platform provides,” said Rob Lang, Cisco Practice Director at CBTS. “As part of the new zero trust offering, we can add intelligence to help our customers find deviations from common user authentication behavior. Using AI and machine learning, zero trust can change or add authentication steps automatically to ensure stronger security and protection of their data.”

Cisco Partner Summit Theatre awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the US. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional and theatre executives.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Cincinnati Bell Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBTS Receives North American Award as Technology Excellence Partner of the Year Security at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020 CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, ­consulting, and security solutions to clients across North America, announced today that it is the recipient of a Cisco Partner Summit North America award for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
OnX Canada Brings Cisco Webex and BroadWorks Cloud Calling Together for Cutting Edge Hosted UC
05.11.20
Cincinnati Bell Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
30.10.20
CBTS Unites Cisco Webex with Broadworks Cloud Calling and Collaboration for Powerful Hosted UC
19.10.20
CBTS Partners with Five9 to Launch Comprehensive Intelligent Cloud Contact Center Solution